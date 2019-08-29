GRAPHIC: Woman sues after giving birth in Colo. jail cell alone with no medical treatment

WARNING: Some may find the video attached to this report disturbing

Diana Sanchez gave birth alone and with no medical treatment inside her Denver jail cell. (Source: KDVR, Tribune, Denver County Jail via CNN)

DENVER (KDVR/Tribune/CNN) - Diana Sanchez is filing a federal lawsuit after she says nurses and deputies callously made her labor alone for hours and then watched from outside the cell as she gave birth.

There is no sound on video from inside the cell, but it shows Sanchez in distress.

She told deputies at 5 a.m. that she was in labor and a little less than five hours later, her water broke.

Her attorney says when deputies told nurses, they were indifferent.

"The failure to provide care to a woman who is in labor and a baby who is born without any medical assistance in a dirty jail cell - this is not civilized," said Mari Newman, Sanchez's attorney.

At 10:44 a.m., more than five hours after Sanchez begged for help, she gave birth to a baby boy. Moments later, a nurse walked in after watching from outside the cell.

"Picks up the baby as though he's never seen one in his life. I mean the lack of the lack of any sort of compassion is astounding," said Newman.

A week after her child was born, Sanchez said she felt "helpless."

"Nobody was helping me. There was so many people there and nobody lifted a finger basically," Sanchez said.

She said the memory of giving birth in a jail will stay with her forever.

"The pain is indescribable and what hurts me more though is that fact that nobody cared," Sanchez said.

After an internal investigation, the Denver Sheriff's Office determined its deputies did nothing wrong.

Denver Health wouldn't say what action, if any, it took against the nurses. Those with the hospital said they cannot talk to media because it is a pending legal matter.

"Any lay person can see that a woman who has been in labor for hours and hours and who is yelling, calling that she's in labor and needs to call to the hospital, needs to go to the hospital, pick up the phone call 911," said Newman.

