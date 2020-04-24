Women breaks into Bowling Green Mayors property

The City of Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson had an unexpected visitor in his cellar while he was fixing it up earlier this week.

At first, he thought it was a raccoon that was injured in his basement and then he later discovered it was a woman who had been hiding in the cellar.

The young woman caused no damage to his home and did not steal anything.

"I guess it was about 10 or so, the electricity went off on the plug that I had the radio in, so I knew somebody was downstairs looking for a light switch and flipping the circuit breaker," said Wilkerson.

"So I went down and found her and she was covered with dirt. She had been crawling up behind the piers in the crawl space and I didn't know what was going on. I said 'just what are you doing up here'-- she said, 'I am hiding from him' and I said, 'you are hiding from who?' She wouldn't talk much after that, and I tried to call the police to get her some help, but she took off running and that was about it.

The Mayor didn't file any charges against the women. He said this was definitely a strange experience.

