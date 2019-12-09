"Women of Faith" group provide free toys, clothes and food to those in need in Barren County

"It all started, I thought the women at our church didn't get together enough except for at Christmas and I thought we need women together more than at Christmas," said founder of Women in Faith, Carolyn Johnson.

"So it didn't quite work out the way I had it planned but God knew what he wanted us to do, so I went and some of the ladies at our church joined me and we got together Women of Faith," said Johnson.

"This was one of our things that we decided to do was to have something at Christmas time to help people in need," said Johnson. "We had people donate clothing and free items so people in our community would have warm clothing and blankets and comforters and stuff. And then we gathered the food".

The group provided free complete holiday meals, with all the fixins'

"The boxes are loaded with two canned hams, instant mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, peaches and rolls and gravy. Enough for a family," said Johnson.

"It's very nice of a community to get together to help those who are in need. It could be sickness, it could be loss of job." said one participant of the group.

"It's good for people to come out and helping during Christmas. You know people in need it's a good thing to come out and listen to this it really is," said attendee, Shelia Jackson.

"It feels real good to get this help around the holiday for the needy people in the community. I want to tell my daughter merry Christmas," said attendee, William Jones.

"It makes you feel better. Now I was telling him my birthday is the 22nd day of December and I'll be 75, so I am a Christmas gift and a birthday gift," said Bertha Saltsman.