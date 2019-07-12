Women's Fund announces $140,000 impact grant

The women's fund of South Central Kentucky announced Thursday it will distribute $140,000 in grants to area nonprofits this year.

Their endowment to date at the community foundation now is over $950,000 all been raised primarily by women in the community.

Cara Benningfield, the newest chair of the women's fund has been involved with the fund for the past seven years and says it is great to see women helping other women.

"We recognize that there is a need for organizations that benefit women, children and families in our community and we wanted to have a way that we could evaluate those needs and make big, meaningful grants to help meet those within the community," said Benningfield.

To be a part of the women's fund there are membership options available starting at $250 per year.

The grant money will be distributed to four different organizations.

The organization with the most votes receives $110,000, the remaining non-profit groups each receive $10,000.

The finalists for the grant money will be announced on September 17th.