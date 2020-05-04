Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky contributes $43,812 to local COVID-19 relief

The Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky will contribute $43,812.11 to the COVID-19 Crisis Fund administered by United Way of Southern Kentucky.

The donation, which is 100% of the Women’s Fund’s 2020 endowment earnings, was approved by a unanimous vote of the advisory board to rapidly address the urgent needs of the community.

Because the donation comes from the endowment, all donors who have contributed to the Women’s Fund over the last eight years have made this immediate impact possible.

The Women’s Fund will work closely with United Way to allocate the funds to serve the needs of the most vulnerable women, children, and families in the 10-county BRADD service area.

By donating to the COVID-19 Crisis Fund, 100% of proceeds will be distributed to support critical community needs, as identified by data gathered from the 211 call center and input from local officials and nonprofits.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant and catastrophic impact on our community. Business closures and layoffs have created hardship as many struggle to care for themselves and their families,” said Jennifer Wethington, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “The Women’s Fund is an initiative to bring women together for the purpose of making a positive impact on the lives of women, children, and families in South Central Kentucky, now and forever. During this time of crisis, we can help by making an immediate impact.”

To date, The Women’s Fund has awarded over $723,000 to organizations making a positive impact on the lives of women and children in South Central Kentucky, now and forever.

Previous Impact Grants include $110,000 to South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block in 2019, $110,000 to Habitat for Humanity in 2018, $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson in 2017, $90,000 to the Salvation Army of Bowling Green in 2016, $85,000 to Haven4Change in 2015, $65,140 to the Family Enrichment Center in 2014, and $51,000 to the Barren River Area Safe Space in 2013.

About the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky

The Women’s Fund of South Central Kentuckyis an initiative to bring women together for the purpose of “making a positive impact on the lives of women and children of South Central Kentucky, now and forever” by collectively funding significant grants to charitable initiatives with the same purpose.

An endowment fund ensures that the Women’s Fund, which operates under the auspices of the Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky, will impact our community forever.

For more information, contact Jennifer Wethington, Executive Director of the Women’s Fund of South Central Kentucky, at (270) 904-2079 or jenniferw@cfsky.org.