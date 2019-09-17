Women's Fund selects four finalists for impact grant

The Community Foundation of South Central Kentucky held its annual Final 4 announcement Tuesday. Four nonprofits are vying for $140,000 in grant money from the Women's Fund.

This year's final four include the Family Enrichment Center, Friends of Lost River, Incorporated, South Central Kentucky Kids on the Block, and The Foundry Christian Community Center.

The members of the Community Foundation will vote on October 22, with three nonprofits getting $10,000 each, and the big winner getting a $110,000 grant.

