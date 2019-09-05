Wonderful Weekend Ahead!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Thursday was beautiful, with sunshine, cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Clear and calm conditions will remain tonight with a comfy start to Friday. Friday afternoon's readings will be warmer, approaching 90°, before another weak cool front arrives Friday night. This keeps our weekend readings in check, with great weather Saturday into Sunday. Another late-season heat wave shows up by early next week with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s. Any chance for rain continues to look very slim well into next week.

In the Atlantic, we continue to watch Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 2 system. This storm is now moving northeastward, paralleling the Carolina coast. Dorian could make landfall along the outer banks of NC before finally moving out to sea Friday night. We will keep you updated on the latest track of Deadly Hurricane Dorian.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 89, Low 66, winds W-8

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 84, Low 59, winds N-6

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 87, Low 62, winds NE-7

