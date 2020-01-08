Woodburn Barn a total loss after fire

The Woodburn Fire Department responded to a barn fire on Old Springfield Road Tuesday night.

Officials say that the owner was in his barn earlier that day doing some cutting with a torch.

Small propane tanks and welding equipment were in the barn.

They say the molten metal might have spilled over from the cutting operation and caused the fire.

"We are sorry that it was a total loss. We had a very good turnout between the four departments that responded. We were assisted by Plano, Alvaton and Browning - a total of 30 firefighters on the scene. Things went about as smoothly as could be expected for that situation," says Bob Skipper, Chief of the Woodburn Fire Department.

