Woodcraft Industries presented with 2019 Governor's Health and Safety Award

A Bowling Green manufacturer was presented with an award from the Governor's Office Thursday after working for around 900 days without a lost time injury on the job.

Woodcraft Industries, a manufacturer of components for kitchen and bath cabinetry, was presented with the 2019 Kentucky Governor's Health and Safety Award.

Plant Manager Isaiah Harville says they're honored to receive the award, and says it takes a lot of focus to make sure all employees stay safe.

"It's not a participation trophy, you know," said Harville. "It's a lot of hard work. It's not work that I've done or the leadership here has done, it's the work that the associates out there are doing every day to watch out for themselves and watch out for their teammates."

Harville says employees discuss a safety topic every day, participate in warm-up and stretching routines, and have access to physical therapy once a week. He says it helps them stay focused and to watch out for themselves.