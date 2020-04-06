Woodlands Nature Station Plans Virtual Homeschool Activities

Golden Pond, Kentucky The Woodlands Nature Station is hosting their usual Homeschool Month and Day VIRTUALLY this year.

All information can be found on Facebook and Instagram, @woodlandsnaturestation.

Homeschool month will span the entire month of April with fun, educational videos posted every Wednesday, along with other learning videos, activities, and resources you can do with your kids and students posted via social media throughout the month.

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day with Nature Station’s VIRTUAL Homeschoolers’ Day on Facebook from April 22-25, 2020.

The theme will be “Be a Backyard Biologist,” and the event will feature even MORE specialized content via the Nature Station Facebook!

Join the event on Facebook for extra activities, educational/instructional videos, and more resources that will help you train your young one in the ways of a wildlife biologist.

About the Friends of Land Between the Lakes

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes have partnered with the Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area of the USDA Forest Service to provide interpretive and informative services along with support services for those visiting the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

