Work begins to connect roadways in Industrial Park

The City of Bowling Green says work has started on the Southwest Parkway Connector. This project will construct two roadways within the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park that will connect Kobe Way to Russellville Road.

The city says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has agreed to fund all design, property acquisition, utility relocation, and construction for this project. The major goals of the project are to improve safety and promote economic development within the South Central Kentucky Industrial Park.

Scotty's was recently awarded the construction contract. Utility relocation began in January and roadway construction will follow directly after the relocation has been completed.