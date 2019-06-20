World Refugee Day hits home with Refuge BG

This World Refugee Day, people from all walks of life are taking big and small steps in solidarity with refugees.

Locally, Refuge Bowling Green is a nonprofit intra-church organization that aims to empower local churches to embrace refugees.

Refuge BG focuses on three main needs for refugees: occupation, education, and recreation.

Programs offered through Refuge BG include ESL, cooking, and driving classes, soccer teams, and a yearly dental clinic.

One of their main goals is to being a helpful resource to refugees and be a loving influence as families make Bowling Green their home.

Daniel Tarnagda, co-director of Refuge BG, says, “This is a moment for them to be connected to the American people and I would say it is a thanksgiving moment for them to say thank you to the country that saved their lives. And then welcomed them to their country.”

Refuge BG’s hope is that churches and organizations will establish long-term initiatives and strategies around embracing the refugees in Bowling Green.

For more information on Refuge BG, go to www.refugebg.com.