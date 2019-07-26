Wyoming senator honors “National Day of the American Cowboy” on July 27

Sen. Mike Enzi (R-WY) hopes to honor the American Cowboy on a federal level, designating a day just for them in July.

“We need to have more emphasis on tradition and work ethic and skills,” Enzi said. “And we need to honor the people who do the really hard work.”

The resolution was introduced at the end of June and will make July 27 the official “National Day of the American Cowboy.” The resolution encourages Americans to honor cowboys on that day for their cultural and economic contributions to the country. Sen. Enzi said he was inspired by Sen. Craig Thomas, “the ultimate cowboy,” who served in the Senate for Wyoming from 1995 to 2007 who came up with the idea in 2005.

“I picked up the tradition and have carried it on since that time,” Enzi said. “Because Wyoming is cowboys.”

The “National Day of the American Cowboy” falls during a huge celebration of Western culture in Enzi’s home state of Wyoming: Cheyenne’s Frontier Days. The Frontier Days celebration is a 10 day festival with parades, a rodeo and concerts meant to honor Western culture.

“I think you can celebrate anywhere you are,” said Enzi. “But I’d recommend coming to Wyoming.”