Yarmuth: Trump poses a threat to our democracy

Representative John Yarmuth answers questions in Louisville about President Trump.

Yarmuth was an early advocate for impeachment, and he said he still believes the House investigation is the right course of action.

"I don't think people think about how serious the threat we have to our democracy is right now," Yarmuth said. "We have a president who, on a daily basis, is jeopardizing the national security of his own country. He's not consulting with Congress, which is a co-equal branch of government, and he believes that no one in the world knows anything except him."

Yarmuth said he agrees with Republicans on at least one issue—the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria ahead of a Turkish advance against allied Kurdish fighters.

Bowling Green's own Senator Rand Paul is one of few politicians on either side of the aisle calling the withdrawal a good move towards "America First" diplomacy.