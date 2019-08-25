You Still Need The Umbrella

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, August 25, 2019

Rain fell across the region Sunday and will persist steadily into the overnight hours. We could see some pockets of moderate to heavy rain as we go throughout the morning hours on Monday. Rain starts to break up into the afternoon and evening and we may see a dry spell late Monday before our next front moves through. This front bringing us another rain chance into Tuesday. We dry out midweek and into the end of the week with pleasant drier air setting in.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Steady Rain

Low 68, winds S 8, G-25

MONDAY: Steady Rain Early, Scattered Afternoon

High 79, Low 70, winds S-12

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 84, Low 65, winds S-10

