You can help Grayson County authorities find a felon

Grayson County law enforcement, as well as the Kentucky State Police, are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

David “Hog” Wease, 43, from Big Clifty is wanted for drug charges, receiving stolen property, and being a persistent felony offender.

"Wease is no stranger to law enforcement or crime for that matter," said Sheriff Norman Chaffins. "We feel that he is a danger to our community as long as he is on the streets; whether it be from dealing drugs or stealing things."

"We do ask the public not to approach Wease," continued Chaffins, "as he may be armed. We ask that citizens call 9-1-1 if they see him or know of his whereabouts. You may remain anonymous."

