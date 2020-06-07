Advertisement

Zero confirmed cases in Muhlenberg County Sunday

By Allie Hennard
Jun. 7, 2020
The Muhlenberg County Health Department is thankful to report 0 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The total confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County remains 498.

It is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat community spread of this virus, #TeamMuhlenberg. The Health Department continues working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH).

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets.

Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call the Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or contact your health care provider.

If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

