ZipClinic offering drive-up Covid-19 testing and screening

It's not your normal doctor's visit, getting screened and tested without ever leaving your car.

"People that want to be tested for COVID-19, they would go to our ZipClinic.com go to our location and push Scottsville Road," said Amia Vincent, Clinic Manager, ZipClinic Bowling Green.

Once you arrive at the clinic, all you have to do is pull up, check-in online or call (270) 746-6330. A staff member will then come out to your car with paperwork for you to fill out and to assess your symptoms.

COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the flu including difficulty breathing. a fever, and a cough.

"You know if they have those symptoms, we would say if that's a sick visit. If it is, then that's when we would go swab," Vincent said. "They are nasal pharyngeal swabs, so what you're going to do is tilt your head back a little bit and it is kind of like the flu swab, but we go all the way back and then we pull out, put it in a tube, and then we send it off to our lab and then they run it. Then we call you with the results."

The COVID-19 tests at the ZipClinic usually take about one to two days for the results from one of their two labs.

Diatherix Lab and Quest Diagnostics, both located in Tennessee, are the two labs that test the Bowling Green ZipClinic's COVID-19 tests.

"If we do swab, we do everything out in the car. They never come into the clinic if they are sick. Everything is done in their vehicle," Vincent said.

All medical personnel is covered in full PPE (personal protective equipment) if they treat a sick patient.

ZipClinic is following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19 testing. Upon arrival, medical personnel requests you to use appropriate preventive actions such as face-mask for fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Everyone cannot just pull up and automatically receive a COVID-19 test, you must present the symptoms first.

"Right now we just don't have enough tests to test everybody like we would like to. Once more tests come out we might be able to do that, but right now it is up to the provider's discretion and they have to have those symptoms to be tested," said Vincent.

The ZipClinic is also treating well patients such as filling prescriptions or getting blood work done like they normally would.

To make a drive-up appointment go to ZipClinic Scottsville Road.