Churches live stream service Sunday morning

Sunday some church services looked a little different than normal.

In order to practice social distancing and keep their congregation safe and healthy, churches decided to stream their church services Sunday morning.

State Street United Methodist Church in Bowling Green said that they had a great turn out even during these times.

"It was just like we were here. We had over 100 people watching on various websites, between Facebook, Youtube, and twitter. We had a good turn out we had a good service it was like we were here. We watched the comments and it felt like I was still with everybody," said Kyle Summers Director of Children and Families Ministry.

The church encourages people to still tune-in to their services adding if you need help to stream they will be more than happy to provide that help.