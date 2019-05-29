Community coming together to help family of Edmonson County girl who died of cancer

The community is coming together after an Edmonson County girl passed away from complications with cancer.

13-year-old Logan Hampton has been in and out of the foster system her whole life. She was diagnosed with cancer at 11 and had to get one of her legs amputated, but she ended up beating it. Shortly after, a different kind of cancer appeared which took her life on Sunday.

Hampton was currently in the temporary custody of her beloved cousin, Tiffany Hampton.

"Tiffany brought her home last week and thought that there was going to be a lot more time, and unfortunately on Sunday there wasn't. But from what I understand is Logan had a very good day on Sunday," said Ashlea Shepherd Porter, Hampton's court-appointed guardian during family court proceedings.

Porter described Hampton as fierce, brave and said she always knew how to make things happen for herself even at a young age in the foster care system.

"She saw every circumstance as just a hurdle that she needed to overcome. And I think if Logan could live the life that she lived that all of us in our day to day lives should realize that our problems are not that big," said Porter.

Ashlea has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses. Donate to the fund, and read more about Logan's story HERE.

An account has also been established at BB&T for Logan Hampton, and you can donate directly at any Bowling Green location.

Hampton's visitation will be May 29 and 30, and her funeral will be held at Gravil Funeral Home in Brownsville on May 31, 2019 at 10 a.m.

