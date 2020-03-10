Coronavirus affecting the wedding industry business

The coronavirus is having a negative impact on what is normally an extremely happy day.

According to one local wedding venue manager, the wedding industry is taking a hit due to the virus.

Concerns are being raised about bride's dresses coming in on time, if attendance for their wedding will be low, and in some instances if they should consider postponing their wedding.

Robyn Ford, venue manager at The Charleston, tells 13 News that one of her brides had to just that.

"I did get a call just very recently from the family that because the bride is actually living in San Francisco, and some of the wedding party is actually coming from Seattle, that they did not think it would be a good idea for them to travel or that many of their guests would not be able to make the trip with the fears of traveling especially from that part of the country," said Ford.

Fortunately, local vendors were able to work with the bride. However, that isn't always the case.

"In this particular case everyone came together and were able to work with this bride and postpone this, and you know there could be instances where vendors wouldn't be willing to do that and people would end up losing money," said Ford.

The family has yet to set a new date for the wedding as they wait to see how the outbreak progresses.