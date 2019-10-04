COWS sirens to be tested at noon on Friday 10/4/19

Fri 11:35 AM, Oct 04, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Emergency Management is testing the COWS (Outdoor Sirens) at noon on 10/04.

It will be a full 3-minute test.

 