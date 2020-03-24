Dueling Ground Distillery set to make hand sanitizer

A Franklin distillery is working on doing their part to help the community.

Dueling grounds in Franklin have done their research and are now starting to get production up and running this week to make this essential item.

They aren’t the only distillery working on this project, Dueling Grounds is working with distilleries across Kentucky.

“We are actually all kind of working together to source materials and supplies so we can buy now raw materials in bulk together and the goal is to everybody to kind of start getting their production up and running this week and then have plenty on hand to service the state," said Marc Dottore, Owner.

The distillery is hoping to be able to provide first responders with these and ask that those who have needs for this item reach out to them with those needs by calling 270-776-9046 or find them on Facebook.

