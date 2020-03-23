Sewing cloth masks to make a difference

One granddaughter and grandmother duo are stepping up and doing their part to help those on the front lines.

They started sewing masks together to give to first responders.

“Well my grandson is in EMT and also a firefighter and he had talked about that they were needed it and also I saw on Facebook where the CDC has posted something saying that they were going to be in need and approved the cloth mask," said Susan Lundy, volunteer, and grandmother.

With a big demand for these cloth masks, this team set out to find the materials they needed in order to make the masks.

“I went to the goodwill and they had a great big box of material so I purchased that for hardly anything and I had some elastic and so I just tried one out it together put it on myself and Remington my granddaughter and so we just kind of went to town building them," said Lundy.

It takes the two only around 15 minutes to make one mask and Remington had a message those who want to help but aren’t sure where to start.

“Find anything you can do to help in the community and don’t worry about what other people think or if they are going to make fun of you for doing it you just need to have the love and heart to do it," said Remington Tibbs, Freshman at Warren East.

The two remind us that we are all in this together.

"That’s really the only way we are going to be able to get through it is to help one another," said Lundy.

The two have made 25 masks so far.