https://www.wbko.com/features/classroom

The JA Classroom of the Week is Joan Hurd’s 1st grade class at Warren Elementary School. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Heather Rogers who is the Associate Vice President of Advancement and the Foundation Executive Director of Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College. The 1st grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Families” and it focuses on explaining how family members' jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Heather’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is the smiling faces and hugs from the kids and knowing that she is making an impact in their lives. She also said, “Teaching JA is my favorite volunteer activity! Teaching JA at Warren Elementary is a great way to partner two neighboring educational entities and encourage students to pursue higher education at an early age. It always brightens my day to walk in to a classroom of 25+ little people who are so excited to see me and learn from me. It makes you feel like a rockstar!”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.