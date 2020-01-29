k-8th Grade Students

The JA Classroom of the Week focuses on Kindergarten through 6th grade from the JA in a Day at Rich Pond Elementary School. This JA in a Day was made possible by Kiwanis of Bowling Green. The classes were led by Kiwanis members and other JA Volunteers from around the community. Their Junior Achievement programs focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and college/career readiness. Thank you to the wonderful administration, teachers, and students who welcomed Junior Achievement into their classrooms. A big thank you to Kiwanis and all of the fantastic volunteers who took time out of their day and their very busy schedules to give back to the community!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

