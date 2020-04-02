New Grandmother speaks about waiting to hold her grandsons until COVID-19 is over

Being a new grandmother is a joyful time, but for one new grandmother, the COVID-19 outbreak has altered some of the perks of this new role.

"Instantly in love the second you hear your going to be a grandmother and then when they are born and you are seeing these pictures you just want to get a hold of them you want to love them you want to kiss them and then a wall is put up and it slaps you in the face," Bobbi Jo Gilbert, new nanny.

Bobbi Jo Gilbert is a new grandmother of twins who arrived right in the middle of the pandemic.

"They came early right in the midst of the COVID. So you finally let us come in and wait in the waiting room so I am working on my computer waiting for the lullaby to come on," said Gilbert.

While she is not able to hold her new grandbabies just yet she says she knows that they are doing the right thing to protect them and keep them healthy and safe.

"It may not be the right choice but it's the easy choice," said Gilbert.

She is looking to her faith during these uncertain times.

"God is with us, he says he will never leave or forsake us and that he will be our rock and our shield. So just hang on to his truth and you can overcome anything and eventually we are going to be together no matter what.," said Gilbert.

She has been able to see her new grandsons but is waiting to hold them and says she can't wait until the day she is able to hold them in her arms.