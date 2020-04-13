Congressman Guthrie announces providers are now eligible to apply for Telehealth Grants

Monday Congressman Brett Guthrie announced that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is now accepting grant applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Health care providers can apply for these grants in order to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 27, Guthrie voted for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided $200 million in funding for the FCC to establish the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

“The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has radically shifted the way doctors and health care providers are able to treat patients,” said Guthrie. “In many cases, it has become unsafe for patients to go to their doctors for fear of contracting COVID-19. The FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program will help providers set up ways to communicate with and treat patients without patients ever having to leave their house. I was proud to vote for the CARES Act to establish this new grant program, and I encourage Kentucky health care providers to apply.”

The application and more information can be found at https://www.fcc.gov/covid-19-telehealth-program.