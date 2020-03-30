Reading with local law enforcement in Edmonson County

Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle and local law enforcement officers teamed up with the 5/6 Center Family Resource Center to create and post a video on social media for kids at home of the officers reading one of their favorite childhood books.

"They need to know that their community leaders are there for them that’s the number one that’s it. We are there to serve the people and we are there to protect the kids as far as the Sheriff's office goes or law enforcement in general," said Sheriff Shane Doyle.

Showing the Edmonson County community that they are there for them.

“Way more views to the video than I can’t remember what the views were, but it was way more than I expected it to be. A lot of positive comments, of course, we are not having a lot of face to face contact now so I don’t get to see the kids but from what I’m being told from the family members in the community they just absolutely loved it and then I was asked also to be a mystery reader for south Edmonson elementary after that," said Sheriff Doyle.

They hope to continue the social media book reading sessions in the future.