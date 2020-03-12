Schools in region discuss preparations of possible school closing

Thursday, Warren County School superintendent held a press conference to discuss the preparation and possible shut down of Warren County public schools.

Warren County Schools Superintendent, Rob Clayton announced at the press conference that one North Warren Elementary School teacher has made the decision to self-quarantine. Clayton told 13 News that this is only a precaution. School officials tell us the teacher does not have the coronavirus but that they are exercising extra safeguards.

Earlier this week, Governor Beshear announced that if there were to be a shut down for school systems due to the coronavirus that all schools should be prepared to close with a 72-hour notice. Now schools are preparing in case they need to close.

"Moving forward, we will continue to monitor these challenges. We are preparing our staff at both school districts to be prepared for a closure and potential extended closure," said Rob Clayton, Warren County Public Schools superintendent. "We understand how that would send a message to some that we are closing, but unfortunately, at that point in time, we don't have a definitive."

Other schools in the region are looking at what they would do if they needed to shut down.

"We would implement our non-traditional instructional days which means our students would do their work either online," said Tim Schlosser, the superintendent for Simpson County Schools. "We are in the process of completing our online platform for students to complete work each day or they can do it paper and pencil through some type of packet or however that we choose to deliver that instruction through paper and pencil if they don't have access to a computer or internet."

Lacking access to a computer or internet is a concern for rural communities; however, school systems like Simpson and Edmonson counties will offer a paper and pencil alternative to those students if the schools need to shut down.

"We would send paper packets home with those students. We always try to send paper packets home with our elementary students as well. It is an extra cost and extra time and is a consuming process for us, but that has seemed to work great for our county," said Patrick Waddell, the Edmonson County Schools superintendent.

"Remember the three c's with that -- calm, clean, and cooperative," he continued. "So if everybody just doesn't panic and follows and listen to what the authorities are telling them, I think our governor along with the folks at the state health agencies -- our regional health agencies -- they're putting out accurate information and accurate facts."

Schools in South Central Kentucky are prepared for a school shut down if the governor makes it mandatory.