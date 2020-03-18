The Cee Bee store in Edmonson county reacts for pandemic

A local grocery store in Edmonson County is feeling the effects of COVID-19.

The CeeBee store in Brownsville is seeing empty shelves, they are now out of milk, eggs, and some meats. However, the owner of the store is still hopeful.

“Our shelves are getting a little bare. Being a small town we are not used to having empty shelves we like to keep everything stocked but this is out of our control now so we are just doing what we can," said Jeff Rich, Owner. "We are getting shipments of different product in daily. We are just trying to get through this first week until after a week it’s probably going to calm down some."

The CeeBee store has been open for 35 years and customers are still loyal to the store.

“I want to thank all of my customers and my community for support," added Rich. "They have been absolutely fantastic customers, my employees have been smiling all day long through this whatever we call this deal that’s going on. But it’s overwhelming with the support that our little community is getting from our customers and our employees, it just almost makes me want to cry."

The CeeBee store is still getting shipments of various other products for the store.