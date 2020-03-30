Three Warren County public golf course open back up with restrictions

Last week all parks and golf courses were closed.

Monday, Paul Walker Golf Course, Hobson Golf Course and driving range, and Crosswinds Golf Course in Warren County opened back up to the public

This just one day after a press conference with Governor Beshear where he addressed golf courses not compiling.

However, these public golf courses in Warren county want to assure everyone that they are taking all steps necessary to keep everyone healthy and are complying with the guidelines.

“At this point in time just understand that from the city of bowling green anything that we can do ti protect our citizens, those are the steps we are taking and that is the precaution we are taking. At some point in time in the future when this is behind us we definitely want to be seen over rather than under," said Brent Belcher, Bowling Green Parks and Rec Director.

Restrictions include no golf carts and a closed clubhouse to ensure proper social distancing.

They have also implemented some innovative ideas.

“Some physical things we have done to the course. We have our pool noodles in our hole so that the ball doesn’t actually go into the hole now it is always going to stay in the top of the hole so the player doesn’t have to reach their hand inside something," said Belcher.

These changes will stay in place until further notice.