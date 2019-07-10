11 and 12-Year-Old Liitle League District Tournament Semifinal Results

Owensboro, Ky. (WBKO) --- Scores from the semifinal games in the 11 and 12-year-old divisions at the Little League District Tournament in Owensboro.

11-Year-Old Division:

Bowling Green East---18
Daviess County---0

Owensboro Southern defeated Warren County South.

Bowling Green East will play Owensboro Southern in the finals on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.

12-Year-Old Division:

Bowling Green East---7
Warren County North---2

Bowling Green East with face Owensboro Southern in the finals at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

 
