11 and 12-Year-Old Liitle League District Tournament Semifinal Results

Owensboro, Ky. (WBKO) --- Scores from the semifinal games in the 11 and 12-year-old divisions at the Little League District Tournament in Owensboro.
11-Year-Old Division:
Bowling Green East---18
Daviess County---0
Owensboro Southern defeated Warren County South.
Bowling Green East will play Owensboro Southern in the finals on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.
12-Year-Old Division:
Bowling Green East---7
Warren County North---2
Bowling Green East with face Owensboro Southern in the finals at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.