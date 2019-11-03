1952 and 2002 football teams inducted into WKU Athletic Hall of Fame

Before the Hilltoppers faced off against ten Owls of Florida Atlantic, Western Kentucky University and the Alumni W-Club inducted the 1952 and 2002 football teams.

Saturday was the first time that teams have been inducted into the hall of fame.

The 2002 team, coached by Jack Harbaugh, won the NCAA I-AA National Championship. The 1952 team was the first Hilltopper team to win a conference championship, the Ohio Valley Conference, as well as being the first team to make and win a bowl game, the Refrigerator Bowl.