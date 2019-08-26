3-time Kentucky Derby winner charged with drunken driving

Updated: Mon 11:18 PM, Aug 26, 2019

CORYDON, Ind. (AP) --- A Hall of Fame jockey, who won the Kentucky Derby three times faces a drunken-driving charge in southern Indiana.

WDRB.com reports that Calvin Borel (buh-REHL') was stopped Sunday night in Harrison County. Online court records show he's charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

It wasn't immediately known if Borel has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Borel is a native of Louisiana and won the Kentucky Derby in 2007, 2009 and 2010. Borel also won the Preakness Stakes in 2009.

 
