Girls' 4th Region Tournament Draw Results

Here are the results from the Girls' 4th Region Tournament draw at Warren East High School.

Girls' Tournament

Sunday, March 1, 2:00 p.m. Russell County vs Glasgow

Sunday, March 1, 3:45 p.m. Bowling Green vs Russellville

Winners will meet in semifinals.

Monday, March 2, 6:00 p.m. Logan County vs Metcalfe County

Monday, March 2, 7:45 p.m. Barren County vs Warren East

Winners will meet in semifinals.

The semifinals will take place on Friday, March 6, at 6:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

The Girls' 4th Region Championship will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.