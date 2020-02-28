Girls' 4th Region Tournament Draw Results

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Here are the results from the Girls' 4th Region Tournament draw at Warren East High School.
Girls' Tournament
Sunday, March 1, 2:00 p.m. Russell County vs Glasgow
Sunday, March 1, 3:45 p.m. Bowling Green vs Russellville
Winners will meet in semifinals.
Monday, March 2, 6:00 p.m. Logan County vs Metcalfe County
Monday, March 2, 7:45 p.m. Barren County vs Warren East
Winners will meet in semifinals.
The semifinals will take place on Friday, March 6, at 6:00 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
The Girls' 4th Region Championship will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.