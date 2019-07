Warren East High School continued to host 7v7 games Tuesday morning.

The teams in attendance included Warren East, South Warren, Bowling Green, Glasgow, Edmonson County, and Metcalfe County.

Two teams to keep an eye on heading into the season are Glasgow Scotties and Bowling Green Purples.

The Scotties have moved from 2A to 3A and the Purples have three senior members battling for the top spot at quarterback.