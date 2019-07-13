8th Annual BG Gauntlet Mud Run

By  | 
Posted:

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- The 8th Annual BG Gauntlet Mud Run was held Saturday morning at Phil Moore Park.

Runners ages 13 and up would run, climb and crawl their way across the three-mile obstacle course.

The course is designed to push the physical limits of its participants.

 