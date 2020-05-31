Adaptive sports promoting brand through apparel

Adaptive Sports of South Central Kentucky has recently been promoting apparel such as t-shirts as a way to spread awareness and support of the program.

The Adaptive Sports movement is off and running in South Central KY. Want to be a part of it? Support our program by grabbing some awesome gear in our BSN Team Shop! Info listed at the bottom of the graphic. #EveryonePlays #EveryoneCompetes #EveryoneSucceeds #AdaptiveSports pic.twitter.com/UqUmPJFwxF — Cameron Levis (@camlevis) May 23, 2020

"We were making some really great strides with adaptive sports prior to COVID-19," said Jay Duncan, a member of the Adaptive Sports of South Central Kentucky advisory board. "We had a lot of things on the calendar, a lot of positives going on. Of course, it all came to a halt with COVID."

Adaptive sports allow athletes with physical disabilities to compete in athletics such as wheelchair basketball, wheelchair tennis, and goalball which is a game for the visibly impaired.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the adaptive sports program in Bowling Green in the process of recruiting additional athletes in order for the program to compete in competitions. Duncan said he hopes the apparel can help with recruitment.

The adaptive sports apparel is available at bsnteamsports.com​ with access code gVKET4VbEc.

The adaptive sports program does not receive any money from apparel sales. The goal is to support the program through free publicity.

Adaptive Sports of South Central Kentucky hopes to rach athletes in Bowling Green and the surrounding counties. Bowling Green is a middle ground between Louisville and Nashville, which both have adaptive sports programs.

"You know, we want that person from Butler County, Kentucky or Hart County to say hey I can go to Bowling Green and there are opportunities with goalball, with tennis, with wheelchair basketball," Duncan said.