Aikey Named Conference USA Co-Pitcher of the Week

WKU Softball senior Kelsey Aikey has been named the Conference USA Co-Pitcher of the Week the league office announced Monday. Aikey picked up two wins in the circle over the Hilltopper Classic while striking out 27 batters and posting a 1.24 ERA across four appearances.

“I was proud of the way Aikey competed in the circle this weekend,” head coach Amy Tudor shared. “She made some key adjustments from game to game which aided in her success.”

The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native delivered two complete-game shutouts – earning victories over Indiana State and Green Bay. Aikey recorded double-digit strikeouts in both contests, owning 10 against the Sycamores and match her career high with 13 against Green Bay. In her win over Indiana State, Aikey allowed just one Sycamore hit for the fifth one-hitter of her career.

Across the weekend, she worked 17 innings in the circle allowing just three earned runs and five walks while striking out 27. Aikey held weekend opponents to a .197 batting average.

Aikey now owns 75 punchouts on the season, which leads Conference USA and ranks ninth in all of NCAA Softball this year. Her six wins (6-2) are tied for first in the league and are 20th across the nation.

Aikey now owns five career Pitcher of the Week awards across her career on The Hill after earning two as both a sophomore and junior. Less than a week ago, Aikey was also named one of 30 candidates for the 2020 Senior CLASS Award for NCAA Softball.