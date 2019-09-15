Arnold Sets Records, Clarke Shoots Under-Par on Day Two of USA Intercollegiate

Lady Topper Golf had quite the moving day as two golfers shot under par. After round two of South Alabama’s USA Intercollegiate, WKU is in fifth after finishing the day at 3-over par, 291 for a two-day total of 6-over, 582.

On Saturday, Sarah Arnold continued to make Lady Topper program history, birdieing three of her last four holes to finish at 3-under 69 on the day and 7-under 137 on the tournament thus far.

Arnold’s 36-hole score is the lowest ever shot by a Lady Topper, beating the previous record of 139 set by current teammates Mary Joiner and Megan Clarke. Arnold sits in second, only two shots back from current leader and Conference USA foe, UAB’s Tia Teiniketo.

Moving up 25 spots on the leaderboard, Clarke recorded three birdies at the par-72, 6,157-yard RTG Magnolia Grove – Crossings Course on Saturday. The junior shot 1-under 71 to move up to T18 in individual standings.

Rounding out the scoring for WKU were seniors Abbie Smee and Joiner. Smee shot 3-over 75 for the second day in a row and is currently tied for 43rd. Joiner sits at T38 after shooting 4-over 76 in the second round.

Sophomore Lizzie Loy improved her score by three shots on Saturday, shooting 78.

Lady Topper junior Olivia Reed shot 2-over 74 for the second day in a row for a 36-hole total of 148. She sits at T29 on the overall leaderboard and has the second-best score for golfers competing as individuals.

Senior Bailey Tyree is WKU’s other Lady Topper competing as an individual at the tournament. Tyree shot 80 in the second round for a day-two total of 158.

WKU is only two shots off second place as UAB continues to lead the pack at 3-under 285. The final day of competition will be in a shotgun start format, with every team teeing off at 8 a.m. CT.

Results – Round Two

2. Sarah Arnold – 68, 69 – 137

T18. Megan Clarke – 75, 71 – 146

T29. Olivia Reed* - 74, 74 – 148

T38. Mary Joiner – 73, 76 – 149

T43. Abbie Smee – 75, 75 – 150

T79. Bailey Tyree* - 78, 80 – 158

T83. Lizzie Loy – 81, 78 – 159

*competing as individuals