WKU's athletic director, others across country getting in on Twitter challenge

Athletic directors across the country, including Western Kentucky University's Todd Stewart, have jumped in on a recent Twitter challenge.

The challenge is simple. If someone nominates you, you have 24 hours to either post four pictures of yourself working, donate to a local charity, or do both - and then nominate four more people.

Thanks @jkarlgaard. I’m donating to @YMCACharlotte and nominate @ScottStricklin @ClemsonDRad @ToddStewartWKU @MKellyUSF. Respond in 24 hrs or donate to local charity or do both! Post pics working & nominate 4 more. pic.twitter.com/xeL2t0L09P — Mike Hill (@rmikehill) April 10, 2020

Stewart was nominated by the athletic director of North Carolina-Charlotte, Mike Hill.

"I was aware of the challenge but it was the first time I had been directly tagged," Stewart said.

After being challenged, Stewart elected to post four pictures and donate to a local charity as well. Stewart chose to donate to United Way of Southern Kentucky, where he stands as a member of their board of directors.

"I'm very familiar with the impact that they have in so many different areas," Stewart said. "I also know the kind of positive impact they can have right now with the direct support of people who need it the most."

Thanks @rmikehill, I’m donating to @UnitedWay of Southern Kentucky and nominate @RossBjorkAD, @TheHerdAD, @Dave_Heeke and @UAB_AD. Respond in 24 hours or donate to local charity or do both! Post pics working & nominate 4 more. https://t.co/lLUKU6lfZe pic.twitter.com/I5wYzkbU26 — Todd Stewart (@ToddStewartWKU) April 11, 2020

Stewart said he believes most athletic directors that take part in the Twitter challenge have or will decide to donate to a local charity as part of the challenge.

"Given the circumstances we all find ourselves in right now, we know there's a lot of people that need a lot of help," Stewart said. "I think athletic directors across the country and citizens across the country are more than happy to do their part."

Stewart went on to tag former WKU and current Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork. He also nominated Marshall's Mike Hamrick, Arizona's Dave Heeke, and Alabama-Birmingham's Mark Ingram.