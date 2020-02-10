BGHS Cheer Team returns after winning National Championship in Florida

The Bowling Green High School Cheerleading Team made history over the weekend by taking home their first national championship.

Thanks for all the support Purple Nation. We �� you! #favoritevideo pic.twitter.com/39XQrlcNZr — Bowling Green HS Cheerleading (@BGHS_Cheer) February 8, 2020

The Purples competed in the Universal Cheerleading Association National Champions in Orlando, Florida.

The team took home the UCA Championship title for the Division II Medium Varsity.

No words. pic.twitter.com/8mARI0fxp4 — Bowling Green HS Cheerleading (@BGHS_Cheer) February 8, 2020

Monday afternoon, the team returned to Bowling Green and were given a police escort back to campus by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Warren Co Sheriff escort for the NATIONAL CHAMPIONS ���� pic.twitter.com/YhHUB8SHx3 — Bowling Green HS Cheerleading (@BGHS_Cheer) February 10, 2020

Upon their return, the team was greeted by a crowd of proud friends and family.

Congratulations to the 2020 National Champion Bowling Green High School Cheer Team.