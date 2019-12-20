Barren County wins big over Allen County-Scottsville

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:17 PM, Dec 20, 2019

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Trojans and the Trojanettes earned wins over Allen-County Scottsville in a Friday night doubleheader.

The Trojanettes defeated the Lady Patriots 65-36.

The Trojans with the win over the Patriots with a final score of 61-46.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus