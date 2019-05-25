Baseball 4th Region Tournament Draw

Bowling Green, Ky. (WBKO) --- Baseball held its draw for the 4th Region Tournament Saturday morning at Nick Denes Field

Monday 5/27
10:00 AM
Franklin-Simpson vs South Warren
12:15 PM
Allen County-Scottsville vs Cumberland County
4:00 PM
Russell County vs Glasgow
6:15 PM
Bowling Green vs Logan County

 
