Big Red in Final Four thanks to Hilltopper Nation

After not originally being included in the Sirius XM Mascot Bracket, WKU's Big Red is now in the Final Four.

The Final Four of the SiriusXM Mascot Bracket is set, voting beings Monday at 12p ET! pic.twitter.com/ChLliBCRUf — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 10, 2020

The bracket pairs up college mascots from across the country, with winners being determined by fan voting.

Big Red not being included in the bracket sent an uproar across social media, eventually leading to the mascot earning a play-in game to get into the bracket. Big Red has since taken down LSU, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee.

"What's great is Big Red is nationally known," said Olivia Higgins, WKU's Assistant AD of Marketing. "There's a lot of people just intrigued by him."

One of the main reasons, Western's beloved mascot has been able to take down so many big schools in the bracket has been through the support of the WKU community.

"The support that we've gotten from everyone has been crazy," Higgins said.

From former Hilltoppers now in the NFL to actor and WKU alum Michael Rosenbaum, the WKU community across the country is making sure everyone knows the name "Big Red."

"A lot of our professional athletes have been reaching out saying hey teammates vote for Big Red," Higgins said.

Everyone knows my alma mater @wku's mascot Big Red is the best, but now we get to prove it. Vote for @WKUBigRed NOW to move on to the Best Mascot Final Four! #GoTops https://t.co/nqi4wggZhd pic.twitter.com/ryaIwdsHDv — Michael Rosenbaum (@michaelrosenbum) April 10, 2020

Even Cage the Elephant, a band native to Bowling Green is doing their part to get the word and have people vote.

One last puuuuush to get @WKUSports that wiiiiiiiin!!!! https://t.co/c3O0FH95vh — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) April 10, 2020

"Cage is fired up," Higgins said. "They have just been waiting for every round to come out to be able to support us and just always getting the support from them is just absolutely unreal."

Just two more victories to win it all. Big Red will face Oklahoma in the Final Four. Voting begins Monday, April 13.

