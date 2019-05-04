Bootleggers Strikeout 15, Halt Peoria Streak in 3-0 Win

Bowling Green Bootleggers pitching struck out 15 total Peoria Distillers in a 3-0 shutout win on Saturday night to end Peoria’s six-game winning streak and tie the three-game series at one apiece. Bowling Green improves to 17-12 with the win and will play the series finale with a 5:05 PM CDT first pitch for the rubber match on Sunday.

The Bootleggers scored the first run of the game in the third inning to take the lead against Distillers starter Alvaro Seijas. Michael Smith led off with a double to right and went to third when Ford Proctor singled. Wander Franco lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Smith to give Bowling Green a 1-0 advantage.

Bowling Green plated another run in the sixth with two outs against Seijas and Distillers reliever Edgar Escobar. Beau Brundage tripled to right in a full count to chase Seijas from the game. Jake Palomaki walked, but ball four was also a wild pitch that allowed Brundage to storm home and give Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

The Bootleggers padded their lead with an insurance run in the eighth inning with two outs with Distillers reliever Sebastian Tabata on the bump. Brundage worked a two-out walk and stole second base. Palomaki singled to right field, plating Brundage and extending the lead to 3-0.

Shane McClanahan (2-3) tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a win. Cristofer Ogando pitched two innings out of the bullpen, holding the Distillers to one hit with a walk and four strikeouts in a scoreless outing. Trey Cumbie got a six-out save, allowing one hit in the ninth with four strikeouts and two walks.