The Bowling Green East All-Stars defeated Illinois 15-6 on Saturday to win the Great Lakes Region and advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

BG East had an opportunity to run-rule Illinois in the fourth inning after leading 13-1, but Illinois would tack on 4 runs to keep the game going until the sixth.

This will be BG East's third trip the Little League World Series since 2015.

The Little League World Series runs from August 15-25.