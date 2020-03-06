Bowling Green advances to 4th Region Championship

The Bowling Green Lady Purples are headed back to the 4th Region Championship after defeating the Russell County Lady Lakers 47-29.

Bowling Green took a commanding 23-7 lead over Russell County going into halftime.

However, the Lady Lakers would mount a comeback and pull within six in the third. The Lady Purples then pulled away in the fourth.

Meadow Tisdale led the Lady Purples with 17 points along with 20 rebounds. Saniyah Shelton was second in scoring with 12.

Star Marcum had 13 points for the Lady Lakers

Bowling Green is now set for a rematch of last year's 4th Region Championship. The Lady Purples will face the Barren County Trojanettes with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

Bowling Green and Barren County tipoff at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at E.A. Diddle Arena.