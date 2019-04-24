Bowling Green hosts Greenwood for 3rd Annual "Playing for Mason" game

Bowling Green High School hosted the 3rd Annual "Playing of Mason" game between the Bowling Green Purples and Greenwood Gators.

Members of each team dawned special uniforms to honor Mason Goodnight, who passed away unexpectedly in 2017 at the age of 10.

Mason was represented by his parents Jef, Janna, and sister Maggie, who is a student at Bowling Green High School.

Greenwood led early 2-0 after the first inning. However, the Purples would rally and ultimately defeat the Gators 4-2.